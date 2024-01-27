The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,077 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,641,000 after acquiring an additional 192,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,562,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after purchasing an additional 239,939 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,577,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,795,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,718,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,678,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $200,252.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,505.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,839.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,084.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $200,252.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,505.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $43.65 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.33.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TBBK. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

