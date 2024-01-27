The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,957,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,771,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,940,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,299 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,684,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $665,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $46.39 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $55.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.02. The firm has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.7773 dividend. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

