The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,731 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth $82,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,225.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BNS. StockNews.com raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $46.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.02. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $55.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 10.47%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7773 per share. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

