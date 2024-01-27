The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Buckle by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Buckle by 1.0% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Buckle by 1.7% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKE. UBS Group lowered Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Buckle stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $48.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.19.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Buckle had a return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $303.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

In other news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk bought 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $26,547.95. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,102.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

