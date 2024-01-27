The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Buckle by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 199,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Buckle by 72.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,285,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,874,000 after acquiring an additional 538,731 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after purchasing an additional 70,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Buckle by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,867,000 after purchasing an additional 44,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after purchasing an additional 33,612 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Buckle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKE. UBS Group cut shares of Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Insider Transactions at Buckle

In other Buckle news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk bought 715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $26,547.95. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,102.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Buckle Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $36.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $48.15.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Buckle had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 53.94%. The firm had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

Buckle Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.