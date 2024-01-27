The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab Sells 16,390 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,108,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,412,590. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.10. The company has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

