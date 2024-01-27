The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Price Target to $141.00

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bunge Global from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.38.

NYSE BG opened at $88.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bunge Global has a 1-year low of $87.86 and a 1-year high of $116.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.80.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Bunge Global’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge Global will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Bunge Global by 169.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 533.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter worth $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 45.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

