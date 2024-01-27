The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $71.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $215.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $111.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.96.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SEDG opened at $68.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.56. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.65 million. Equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.