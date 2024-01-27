The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $565.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $500.00 to $565.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $566.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $570.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $482.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.50. Netflix has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $579.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after acquiring an additional 504,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,035,234,000 after acquiring an additional 274,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,685,218,000 after acquiring an additional 182,849 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

