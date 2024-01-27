The Gorman-Rupp Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GRC)

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Gorman-Rupp has raised its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Gorman-Rupp has a payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gorman-Rupp to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Shares of GRC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.80. 32,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,892. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $885.22 million, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. Gorman-Rupp has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.56 million. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Equities analysts predict that Gorman-Rupp will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 267.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the third quarter valued at $185,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

