The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) EVP Brian J. Comstock Sells 2,500 Shares

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $115,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,349.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GBX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.16. 220,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,932. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.59.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.94 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Several research firms have commented on GBX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GBX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 12.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 631,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after buying an additional 15,484 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 488,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after purchasing an additional 215,498 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $521,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.