The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $25,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,049 shares of company stock valued at $26,993,240 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.47 and a 200 day moving average of $75.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $87.34.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

