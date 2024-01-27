The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 650,224 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,118,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,801,205.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 48,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

