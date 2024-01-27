The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Middleby were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MIDD. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the second quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 44.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 34.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 29.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Price Performance

MIDD stock opened at $141.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $109.59 and a 52-week high of $162.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $980.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Middleby

About Middleby

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.