The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 24,915 Shares of Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $57,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,245.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 6,979 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $14,935.06.

On Monday, January 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 10,263 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $21,757.56.

On Friday, January 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 11,986 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $25,530.18.

Shares of TOI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 74,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,998. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.65.

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Oncology Institute had a negative return on equity of 61.02% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oncology Institute by 1,192.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.

