The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 6,979 Shares

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 6,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $14,935.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,483.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oncology Institute alerts:

On Wednesday, January 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,915 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $57,304.50.

On Monday, January 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 10,263 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $21,757.56.

On Friday, January 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 11,986 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $25,530.18.

Oncology Institute Trading Up 2.4 %

Oncology Institute stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 74,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,998. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.66 million. Oncology Institute had a negative return on equity of 61.02% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOI. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC boosted its stake in Oncology Institute by 77.4% in the third quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 1,877,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 819,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oncology Institute by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 284,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 771,555 shares during the last quarter. Triatomic Management LP increased its stake in Oncology Institute by 11.7% during the second quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 904,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 94,544 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the period. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.