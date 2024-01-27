The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco Sells 74,443 Shares of Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE PG traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $156.14. 8,356,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,637,163. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.72 and a 200 day moving average of $150.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The company has a market capitalization of $367.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,134,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,796 shares in the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $890,000. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 24,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.76.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

