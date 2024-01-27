The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Robert G. Montgomery Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 2.3 %

SMPL traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.52. The company had a trading volume of 612,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,458. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $31.06 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 235.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMPL. DA Davidson increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

