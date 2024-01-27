The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Diane Kurtzman Sells 3,000 Shares

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.02, for a total value of $633,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $467,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TRV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,291. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $215.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.