Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Shares Up 1.3%

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.96 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.24). 1,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 77,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.75 ($0.24).

Thruvision Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £30.51 million, a PE ratio of -1,875.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 23.56.

About Thruvision Group

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

