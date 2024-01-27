TIAA Trust National Association Invests $98.37 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 773,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $98,365,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at $69,443,977.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at $69,443,977.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,273 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $159.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $160.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

