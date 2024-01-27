Tiller Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tiller Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.2% of Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 229,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 43,654 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after acquiring an additional 46,987 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 218,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after buying an additional 71,568 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.35.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of XOM traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.00. 20,817,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,488,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

