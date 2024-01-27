TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TILT Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TLLTF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. TILT has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.09.

TILT Company Profile

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. It operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. The company produces, cultivates, extracts, and sells cannabis products; and manufactures and distributes electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems.

