Titon’s (TON) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Titon Stock Performance

Shares of LON:TON remained flat at GBX 80 ($1.02) during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 687 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,688. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 81.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 77.96. The company has a market capitalization of £9 million, a P/E ratio of -1,600.00 and a beta of 0.30. Titon has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 91.50 ($1.16).

Titon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Titon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,000.00%.

About Titon

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware materials.

