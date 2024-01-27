TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of TopBuild worth $16,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 634.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of TopBuild stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $366.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,498. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $346.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.68. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $184.50 and a 12-month high of $383.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BLD. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLD

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.