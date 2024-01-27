Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO) Short Interest Down 15.5% in January

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,900 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 182,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $822,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Toro during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Toro during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of TORO opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 15.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03. Toro has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $26.00.

Toro Company Profile

Toro ( NASDAQ:TORO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter.

Toro Corp. acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aframax/LR2 tanker and Handysize tanker. Its Aframax/LR2 tankers, which transport crude oil; and Handysize tankers, which transport refined petroleum products.

Featured Articles

