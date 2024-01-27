Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Director Janet Weiss Acquires 650 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Director Janet Weiss purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$43.66 per share, with a total value of C$28,376.40.

TOU traded down C$0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching C$58.97. The stock had a trading volume of 768,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,925. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1-year low of C$52.34 and a 1-year high of C$74.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$61.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$66.34.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.47 by C($0.67). Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 6.7902844 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOU shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$82.50 to C$72.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$79.04.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

