Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR) Director R. Joe Dhami Buys 174,000 Shares of Stock

Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR – Get Free Report) Director R. Joe Dhami acquired 174,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$10,440.00.

Tower Resources Stock Up 8.3 %

TWR traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,397. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$9.44 million, a P/E ratio of -280.00 and a beta of 0.33. Tower Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.49.

Get Tower Resources alerts:

About Tower Resources

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Tower Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its properties include the Rabbit North project that comprises 34 mineral tenures covering an area of 16,400 hectares located in the Kamloops mining division of British Columbia; the Nechako gold project, which include 10 mineral tenures totaling 2,975 hectares in the Nechako Plateau Region of central British Columbia; the Belle copper-gold porphyry project consisting of seven claims totaling 1691 hectares located in the Toodoggone district; and the More Creek project comprising 5 mineral tenures totaling 6,430 hectares situated in the Golden Triangle District of northwest British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.