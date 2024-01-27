Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR) Director R. Joe Dhami Buys 174,000 Shares of Stock

Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR – Get Free Report) Director R. Joe Dhami acquired 174,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$10,440.00.
Tower Resources Stock Up 8.3 %
TWR traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,397. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$9.44 million, a P/E ratio of -280.00 and a beta of 0.33. Tower Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.49.
About Tower Resources
