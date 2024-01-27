Tower View Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,144 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.5% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the third quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 32,465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.8% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,522 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $610.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $506.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.22. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $189.50 and a one year high of $628.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Citigroup lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.30.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

