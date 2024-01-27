Tower View Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,579 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,144 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.5% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 32,465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.8% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,522 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.30.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $610.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $506.79 and a 200-day moving average of $469.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $189.50 and a 52-week high of $628.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

