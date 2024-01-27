TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $155.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.67 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 16.33%. TowneBank’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TowneBank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TowneBank

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,165,000 after acquiring an additional 827,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth about $18,040,000. State Street Corp grew its position in TowneBank by 24.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after buying an additional 333,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,227,000 after purchasing an additional 316,304 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,625,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,624,000 after buying an additional 244,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TowneBank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

