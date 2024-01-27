TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $155.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.67 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 16.33%. TowneBank’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.
TowneBank Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65.
TowneBank Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.31%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TowneBank
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TowneBank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.
TowneBank Company Profile
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
