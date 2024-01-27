Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives $232.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.79.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TSCO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $227.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.89. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.