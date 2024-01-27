Traders Buy Large Volume of American Superconductor Call Options (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 5,439 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 654% compared to the typical volume of 721 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMSC. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Superconductor Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,291,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,241,000 after purchasing an additional 594,909 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 550.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 490,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 58.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 873,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 323,472 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at about $1,290,000. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 12.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

