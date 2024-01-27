Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08

Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.08. Trees shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 109,856 shares trading hands.

Trees Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.

Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. Trees had a negative net margin of 58.86% and a negative return on equity of 385.42%.

About Trees

Trees Corporation provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as retail stores in Portland, Oregon.

