Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.39

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.39 and traded as high as C$4.52. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$4.50, with a volume of 566,101 shares trading hands.

TCW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital set a C$6.00 target price on Trican Well Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on Trican Well Service and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$6.75 price target on Trican Well Service in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$952.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.39.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$252.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$268.87 million. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 12.42%. Research analysts expect that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.5788752 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Eric Matson purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,950.00. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

