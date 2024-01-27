TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Amundi purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 31.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 351.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. TheStreet lowered TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $324,692.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,589,116.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $324,692.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,589,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $739,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,736,057 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNET opened at $115.51 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.66 and a twelve month high of $123.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.33.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.27 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 61.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

