Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,600 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 792,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 438,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Capital

In related news, insider Kyle Steven Brown bought 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $40,006.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 830,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,928,966.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIN. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,675,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,555,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,078,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trinity Capital by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 154,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Trinity Capital by 888.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 153,823 shares during the last quarter. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

Trinity Capital stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.01. 405,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,799. Trinity Capital has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $611.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 32.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.28%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.