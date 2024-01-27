Triumph Capital Management Purchases 3,340 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 141.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $159.51 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The company has a market cap of $383.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.24.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.