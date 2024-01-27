Truist Financial Raises SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $80.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim cut SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Northland Securities raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $215.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.96.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.56. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $345.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average of $127.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 954,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,890,000 after acquiring an additional 14,878 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 20,293.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 103,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.