TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.36

Shares of TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.36 and traded as low as $0.30. TSS shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 6,793 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter. TSS had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 3.43%.

TSS, Inc provides comprehensive services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, and mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

