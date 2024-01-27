Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Twilio worth $14,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,644.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Twilio by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Twilio by 328.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Twilio Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.91. 2,365,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.72. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $79.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,025 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $207,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,559,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $51,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,990,902.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,025 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $207,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,559,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock worth $4,342,944. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

