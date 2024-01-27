Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 802,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,556 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $10,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 162,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 44,348 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 296,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

TWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

In related news, insider Robert Rush sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $48,374.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,983.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 3,466 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $46,028.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Rush sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $48,374.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,983.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,665 shares of company stock worth $594,605 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWO stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $18.67.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $123.61 million during the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently -374.99%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

