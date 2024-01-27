two (NYSE:TWOA) Short Interest Update

two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TWO Stock Performance

TWO stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. TWO has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

Institutional Trading of TWO

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TWO in the 1st quarter worth $5,125,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of TWO by 146.4% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 297,099 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of TWO by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,073,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,279,000 after buying an additional 281,867 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in shares of TWO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in TWO by 99.6% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 390,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 194,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

About TWO

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. two was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

