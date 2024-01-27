Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TYL opened at $430.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.06 and a 1 year high of $451.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $415.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.79.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.89, for a total transaction of $4,148,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,751,205.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,112 shares of company stock valued at $20,742,904. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

