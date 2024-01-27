U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.25.

USB stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,242,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,609,827. The company has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.43.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,319 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,573,093,000 after acquiring an additional 682,502,016 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% in the third quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,842,000 after buying an additional 17,066,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $644,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

