UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.44

Shares of UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.44 and traded as low as $2.35. UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 173,800 shares.
UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Stock Down 0.4 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44.
