UBS Group Raises Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $178.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $172.00 to $178.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.76.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock opened at $156.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $368.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.30. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $4,844,497.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,602.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,956 shares of company stock worth $41,971,013 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 636.6% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $50,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.