UBS Group Trims Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Target Price to $119.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $116.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 165.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,014,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,447,000 after buying an additional 1,255,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

