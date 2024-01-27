UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in UniFirst by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UniFirst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

UniFirst Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of UNF stock opened at $171.96 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $150.50 and a 12-month high of $205.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.82.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $593.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. UniFirst’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total transaction of $1,044,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,054.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.