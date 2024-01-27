Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

UNP stock opened at $240.40 on Friday. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $246.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $146.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 12,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,976 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

